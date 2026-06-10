Mission Prep softball team wins CIF championship

A San Luis Obispo softball team that started the season without enough players to fill a full roster are now CIF champions.

The Mission Prep softball team claimed the CIF title following a high-energy win at Fresno State. This season also marked the first time in program history the team made it to states.

McKenzie Gordon, a center fielder on the team, said the players' mindset was a key factor in their run to the championship.

"I feel like we started playing for each other. Even though some of us had never played before, or had just come back from not playing for a really long time, we just had a lot of energy and played for each other, and just had fun," Gordon said.

The players also credited coach Sheila McGuire as a major factor in their success, saying she always believed in them and their ability to make it all the way to the championship.