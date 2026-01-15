Mountain lion sightings reported across San Luis Obispo

The City of San Luis Obispo is alerting community members after several recent reports of mountain lion sightings in different parts of the city.

Local residents have reported seeing a mountain lion near neighborhoods surrounding Laguna Lake and the Irish Hills Open Space.

City Biologist Freddy Otte responded to the reports and notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Otte says there have been no reports of missing pets, and he believes the mountain lion may be following deer drawn into the area by recent rainfall.

Officials expect the animal to eventually move back into open space and away from residential neighborhoods.

In the meantime, residents are being reminded that San Luis Obispo is mountain lion country.

Experts say encounters are rare, especially in urban areas, but people should remain calm if they see one, maintain eye contact, and slowly back away while making themselves appear larger and louder.

Residents are also urged to take precautions by avoiding open space areas at dawn, dusk, and nighttime, keeping pets indoors after dark, securing trash and food sources, and staying in groups when recreating outdoors.

City officials say anyone who feels threatened by a mountain lion should call 911.

Sightings that are not emergencies should be reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to help officials monitor the situation.