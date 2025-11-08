Muslim organization calls on SLO County DA to apologize over social media posts

A Muslim civil rights organization is demanding a public apology from San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow for recent social media posts it calls anti-Muslim.



In a letter that the Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) says it sent to Dow on Thursday, the organization calls his repost of social media content by Amy Mek "sickening."

As of Friday afternoon, Dow told KSBY News he had not received the letter.

In the post on X, Amy Mekelburg, founder of the RAIR Foundation USA, a conservative media platform focused on opposing what it calls “Islamic supremacists” and left-wing politics, states that she has “given my entire self to warning the world about the threat of Islam after 9/11” and questions the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City.

I can say with a clear conscience that I have given my entire self to warning the world about the threat of Islam after 9/11.



I meant it when I said “Never forget” - and I never did.



I have paid a crushing personal price for refusing to stay silent. Years of abuse, isolation,… pic.twitter.com/IJ2xludMBO — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) November 3, 2025

Dow also reposted an image of the World Trade Center towers on 9/11 with the caption “New York already forgot” shared by an account with the username “End Wokeness.”

In the letter, CAIR-LA’s managing attorney Dina Chehata writes, “These posts regurgitate anti-Islamic propaganda and appeal to the basest human impulse – to fear and marginalize those who do not look like you, worship like you, or share your race or ethnicity.”



Chehata questions whether Dow can be impartial in cases involving Muslims and writes, “Sharing content that weaponizes anti-Muslim bigotry and ties an elected Muslim official to terrorism violates public trust and undermines confidence in your ability to fairly administer justice in San Luis Obispo County.”



However, Dow stands by his decision to repost the content.



“I shared the posts because in my opinion Mamdani is going to destroy New York being a self-proclaimed socialist,” he told KSBY in a statement. “I support the Muslim community and have strong ties to our Muslim community in San Luis Obispo.”



Earlier on Friday, Dow made a post on his Facebook page, saying, “There will always be people who disagree with my political views and my faith in God. However, I cannot and will not ever conceal who I am and be instead a political chameleon who tells everyone else something different in order to earn their support.” He adds that his “great concern about mayor-elect Mandami is that he is a self-described socialist and I believe that his policies will be disastrous for NYC and the country as a whole.” He also references a “Get to Know Your Muslim Neighbor” event he attended in San Luis Obispo in 2017, and says, “I have love in my heart for the Muslim people, Jewish people, Christian people, Hindu people... and every other human being whether they have a religious faith or not.”