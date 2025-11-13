NAACP leaders speak on partnership with City of San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart joined leaders from the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter for a press conference in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

Speakers gathered on the front steps of the San Luis Obispo City Hall to deliver their message.

Officials from the NAACP San Luis Obispo County branch highlighted the city's ongoing commitment to equity and civil rights, and also celebrated the city's ongoing partnership with the historic organization.

"We have a new leadership, new administration, and we want to establish that trust with the community and let them know that we are here to support them in everything that NAACP does. We are a national organization, so we have the backing and support of years of history," Barry Stokes, the president of the NAACP San Luis Obispo County branch, said.

The press conference comes amid uncertainty over the chapter's future following the lifetime suspension of former NAACP president Cheryl Vines back in July.