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NASA astronaut Victor Glover shows off dance moves with wife and daughters in viral video

Cal Poly's new leadership team member and NASA emeritus astronaut Victor Glover goes viral with family dance video thanks to daughter Maya's TikTok posts
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TikTok: @mayalorinnn
Cal Poly leadership team member and NASA astronaut emeritus Victor Glover is going viral in a dance video posted on his daughter Maya's TikTok account
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NASA emeritus astronaut Victor Glover is settling into life in San Luis Obispo, and he's already going viral for something that has nothing to do with space.

Glover, who recently joined Cal Poly as an employee, shared that one of his proudest recent accomplishments was nailing a TikTok dance with his wife, Dionna, and their four daughters. His daughter Maya posted the video to her TikTok channel, and the family gave KSBY permission to share it.

In the video, the family can be heard working through the choreography together, as seen below:

Maya subsequently posted the video where they nailed it; that video can be found here:

Glover spoke about the experience on the day he announced his new leadership position at Cal Poly, in an interview with KSBY's Jessica Roe.

"I'm excited for us to all be close together. You know, you probably saw our, you know, fun dance online. You know, I'll do almost anything for my kids, but that was just a fun time spending those hours together, making that little dance video," Glover said.

Glover and Dionna arrived in San Luis Obispo two weeks ago. When they landed at the airport, Glover walked right past a poster of himself.

Retired NASA Astronaut and Navy Captain Victor Glover and his wife Dionna arrive in San Luis Obispo, exiting the airport terminal in front of a wall-sized poster of him in his flight spacesuit
Retired NASA Astronaut and Navy Captain Victor Glover and his wife Dionna arrive in San Luis Obispo, exiting the airport terminal in front of a wall-sized poster of him in his flight spacesuit

The next morning, he reported for orientation at Cal Poly.

WATCH:

Retired NASA astronaut Victor Glover arrives in SLO to join Cal Poly as a university leader

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