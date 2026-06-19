Nautical Bean opening near Trader Joe’s in San Luis Obispo

Coffee lovers in San Luis Obispo will soon have a new place to grab their daily caffeine fix as Nautical Bean prepares to open a new location near Trader Joe’s on South Higuera Street.

The Central Coast coffee chain is taking over the former Starbucks location, which closed nearly eight months ago.

As part of the move, Nautical Bean will close its current shop at The Bunker on Orcutt Road and relocate operations to the new site.

Co-owner Brett Jones said the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, noting that the location already has a strong customer base thanks to its history as a coffee shop.

"All the energy that we've gotten from people walking by has been so positive. It's like, oh, we would always go there, and we stop there. It's like, oh, so it's already got this built in hub of people that wanted something, and it's going to be nice to provide that for them again," said Jones.

The family-owned business has been serving the Central Coast for three generations and says it is excited to continue its tradition of providing coffee and community connections in a new location.

Owners believe the former Starbucks site is a prime fit for Nautical Bean, allowing the company to step into a familiar gathering place while expanding its presence in San Luis Obispo.

An exact opening date has not yet been announced.