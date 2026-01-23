Neon revival: Mee Heng Low’s historic sign returns

San Luis Obispo’s century‑old Mee Heng Low noodle house is stepping into a new chapter and lighting up Palm Street once again, after completing long‑awaited repairs funded by a $50,000 historic restaurant grant.

The restaurant, located in the city’s historic Chinatown district, celebrated the restoration Wednesday night with music, community, and tradition. The Cal Poly Lion Dance Team performed a centuries‑old Chinese dance meant to bring prosperity and good fortune to businesses, as the crowd cheered the moment the new neon sign flickered to life.

“It’s been kind of a dark spot on Palm for a while,” owner Russell Kwong said. “Now, it’s exciting to be a focal point. People used to walk by and think this place was falling apart and now it doesn’t look like that anymore.”

For documentary filmmaker Kristie Chow, who specializes in the history of Chinese restaurants, the project signifies more than just the completion of renovations.

“I can’t think of anything quite like Mee Heng Low in California,” Chow said. “That’s why it’s so special and why its story deserves to be told.”

The celebration comes as the Gin family, owners of the building at 815 Palm Street, considers whether to keep it or sell.

“It’s beautiful to see… and we hope it continues like this,” part-owner Dick Gin explained.

Kwong says his focus now shifts back to business.

“We hit the ground running and it’s busy from here on out,” he said. “The best thing would be to make as much as we can until we either leave… or we stay.”

Meanwhile, Chow is working on a documentary that will highlight both the restaurant’s history and Kwong’s ongoing efforts to keep it alive.

“We’re here for him,” Chow said. “We want to see him keep doing what he loves.”

Chow says she hopes to debut the film at the Palm Theatre in the coming months.

