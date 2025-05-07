New artwork now visible under Hwy 101 overpass in San Luis Obispo

The City of San Luis Obispo recently celebrated the unveiling of new public artwork.

A ribbon-cutting event on May 1 celebrated the completion of art under the Highway 101 overpass at Chorro Street.



The artwork, called “Shadow of the Mountain," is part of a larger project called the North Chorro Neighborhood Greenway and is a collaboration between artists, designers, community members and various city departments.

“I run into people a lot around town and they just tell me what a wonderful experience it is to ride their bike,” said San Luis Obispo Public Art Coordinator Amanda Grieshop. “They go out of their way to come this way now because it's safer and it's just a wonderful experience. You know, public art is for everyone and it really, it warms our hearts. It helps us connect to our cultural heritage here in town and that's exactly what this experience is doing.”

The city’s public art program has dozens of pieces of unique art installations that can be seen throughout all of San Luis Obispo.