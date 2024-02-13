Public art installations continue development in San Luis Obispo

The city of San Luis Obispo is continuing its mission to boosting the presence of public art. Highway 101 underpass off of Chorro St. is one of the next locations for another art installation.

Construction is setting the stage for the SLO public art fence as a part of a larger public art initiative that provides “a framework within which to continue to focus on art as a character defining community value that supports the community’s sense of place and livability," according to the SLO Public Art Master Plan.

“The city's been very proactive with the artists," Just Looking Art Gallery owner Ralph Gorton explained. "They give the local artists an audience, by giving them a sculpture and murals. All of that plays into making a healthier downtown and the community. “

Gorton started the Just Looking Art Gallery in August of 1983, knowing even then that art plays a huge role in the identity of San Luis Obispo.

“It's viable, it's healthy. We have a great downtown, and it's very much a destination spot for tourists."

The city’s public art partnership with the SLO Museum of Art has also seen the art community grow.

“The museum's partnership with the city of SLO has allowed us to do some pretty extraordinary and ambitious projects," SLO Museum of Art Executive Director Leann Standish stated. "There's really just some energy around that and a great lot of public support.”

Some of those public art partnerships include mural on the back of the Fremont Theater, the museum's sculpture and a piece on the corner of Orcutt and Tank Farm Road.

From box art, to murals and to the new art fence off of Chorro Street, the wheels are and have been in motion to continue public support and funds towards a more vibrant and creative downtown area.

“The arts can be intimidating except when they are so blatantly welcoming,” Standish concluded.

The city’s public art program has 70 pieces of unique art installations that can be seen throughout all of San Luis Obispo. To see exactly where they are you can visit slocity.org. Currently, the underpass on Chorro Street is undergoing "beautification and irrigation" construction before work on the art fence will begin according to their social media post.