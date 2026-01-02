New bar, coffee shop opens in Downtown San Luis Obispo

There's now another place to grab a coffee or cocktail in San Luis Obispo.

A new bar and coffee shop is now open Fridays through Sundays in the historic Anderson Hotel building.

Anderson Social is located on the corner of Monterey and Morro streets.

The business offers a variety of coffee during the day before transforming at night into a bar and lounge with live jazz music.

The location was previously home to Serengeti West Fine Jewelers, which was open for many years before closing back in 2021.

