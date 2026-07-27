New beauty salon opens in San Luis Obispo

Sola Salons has opened a new location at the Marigold Shopping Center in San Luis Obispo.

Officials say the salon is creating new business opportunities for dozens of local entrepreneurs on the Central Coast. Beauty professionals can rent out one of the 42 private salon studios available. It allows them to run their business without traditional salon costs.

Stylists get control over their schedules and pricing. The new salon does not have set business hours; however, according to their website, stylists have 24/7 access to their studio.