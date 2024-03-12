New bike and pedestrian trail alongside Hwy 227 in San Luis Obispo gets funding

Some San Luis Obispo community projects will receive a boost thanks to $4 million in federal funding recently signed by President Biden.

Off of Highway 227, the 1.25-mile stretch of the Edna Valley Trail that goes from the San Luis Obispo Airport to Los Ranchos Road will be accessible for bicyclists and pedestrians, increasing accessibility to areas like Los Ranchos Elementary School.

“Families are really supportive of walking or riding their bikes to school, but making sure that it's safe enough to do so,” Principal James McMillen explained.

For businesses like Autry Cellars on the other side of Los Ranchos Road, owner Steve Autry believes the project could also provide extra foot traffic.

“I think during construction it may have a little bit of a negative effect, but overall it gives us a safer bike path and pedestrian path to come to the winery,” Autry said.

The funding helps multiple projects along the 227 corridor that include roundabouts at Los Ranchos Road and Buckley Road. With construction expected to begin in a few years, Autry worries it could do more harm than good.

“What I do know is when they spend two years putting a roundabout on the end of my driveway and cut me out of the driveway to go through somebody else's property, that's going to have a major negative effect on my business,” he said.

However, growing housing developments south of the city such as Avila Ranch will get improved accessibility to areas along the highway corridor.

“Certainly, if there was greater access for a chunk of our students that do live further down Highway 227, I see that as a positive thing for our school in the community,” McMillen stated.

The total cost for all the construction projects for Highway 227 is $2.8 million, with the recent round of funding providing $1.55 million toward that. All projects are expected to begin construction in 2026-2027.

The new bike and pedestrian trail is a part of five different San Luis Obispo County projects funded through the recent 2024 funding deal.