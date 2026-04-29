New E-poll books coming to San Luis Obispo County polling locations

On June 2, your check-in process will be a little different if you are casting your ballot in person at one of the polls in San Luis Obispo County.

The county is introducing electronic poll books.

"The idea is to make the job of a poll worker a little easier, and by making our roster electronic, that is going to really help the poll worker process voters faster through the polling place," said Penny Boyd, San Luis Obispo County Deputy Director Registrar.

Previously, when you went to sign in at the polling station, you would give the poll worker your name, and they would find you on a paper roster.

Now, you'll still provide your name to the poll worker; they will just sign you in electronically. Boyd says that will make figuring out which ballot you need easier.

It will also make sure you are in the right place.

"If they go to the wrong polling location, the whole book will flag that. It will say it's the wrong polling location, it'll have the correct polling location, and what's really nice is we'll be able to print on the printer the correct location," Boyd said.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office, 94% of ballots submitted in the county are vote-by-mail ballots, and the remaining 6% are in person.

"I like to vote by mail. I'm retired and I've always voted by mail," said Jo Gledhill, San Luis Obispo County voter.

"I usually just prefer to vote by ballot just in person. Usually, there is just so many around, I just find one," said Maya Kriser, San Luis Obispo County voter.

This new technology will first benefit in-person voters.

"Coming november, we should be able to use the poll to connect with our voter registration database, to determine in real time whether or not a voter has voted. And that will allow that voter to vote their mail by vote ballot they received in the mail without the envelope," Boyd said.

She says right now that is not allowed at polling locations, but will be accepted if you go to the Clerk-Recorder's offices in Atascadero or San Luis Obispo.

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters on May 4. The last day to register to vote is May 18.