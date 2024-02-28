New hotel under construction off Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

A four-story, 200-room hotel is under construction in San Luis Obispo.

The hotel, which will be dual-branded Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites, can be seen along southbound Highway 101 just north of Los Osos Valley Road.

Tourism experts in San Luis Obispo County say properties like this are needed as tourism remains strong.

With its outdoor spaces and beaches, San Luis Obispo County was a big draw during the pandemic and Visit SLO CAL says the popularity of the Central Coast remains pretty consistent.

“We are now seeing a bit of a settling in the market which you would expect a couple years later after the pandemic as we see more product come online, we still have visitors coming and enjoying the experience, and it’s working out well for us,” said Cathy Cartier, Visit SLO CAL Chief Marketing Officer.

Construction on the new hotel is expected to be completed in early 2025.

It’s located in the San Luis Ranch development off Madonna Road.