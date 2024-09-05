New MONOPOLY: SLO CAL Edition unveiled Wednesday

A new edition of MONOPOLY has been unveiled— and for San Luis Obispo county community members, it may look familiar.

Game companies Top Trumps USA and Hasbro held the official release event of MONOPOLY: SLO CAL Edition at the Fremont Theater on Wednesday.

The special edition replaces the perennial board game's squares with representations of SLO's "beloved historic architecture, treasured natural destinations, local outdoor favorites, and time-honored businesses," according to a press release.

“We have taken the classic board game that you've played your whole life [that] you know and love, and we've localized it to San Luis Obispo and the entire county," sales representative for Top Trumps USA Aaron Green said.



Some of the squares include Pismo Pier, the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market, the California Mid-State Fair, and Santa Margarita Ranch.

“We’ve spent months creating a portrayal of the area and incorporated important feedback from locals to truly make this a fun and engaging game for San Luis Obispo residents and visitors alike,” Green said.

MONOPOLY: SLO CAL Edition is now available on Amazon, Top Trumps USA's website, and at several local retailers for $44.99.