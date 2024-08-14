New neighborhood park in San Luis Obispo officially opens to public

The City of San Luis Obispo celebrated the opening of its latest public park.

The North Broad Street Neighborhood Park officially opened Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The park was previously a community garden — described by one resident as the "most neglected" in the city.

Now, in the words of the city, the park provides a safe and inviting recreational destination for anyone living in the area.

“Parks are beloved spaces in our community, and this new park will help us continue to foster community connections and recreation opportunities,” said the city's parks and recreation director Greg Avakian in a press release Tuesday. “This new park will also fulfill a need for supporting social, mental, and physical well-being and fostering community building in this specific neighborhood. We appreciate the community’s input during the design phase and enthusiasm for the park’s future potential.”

It features community planter boxes, a new playground, picnic tables, a hydration station, and much more.

The park is open from dawn to dusk until lighting is installed.