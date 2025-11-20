New parking plans for San Luis Obispo County Airport

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approved the plans to add two additional parking lots at the San Luis Obispo County Airport (SBP).

Parking has been a long standing challenge, according to passengers at the airport.

"It's not user friendly," said Lucinda Hancock, who was traveling through the airport.

Others say in the middle of the week it was a breeze.

"It was easy. Yeah, it's very easy to walk close to the terminal and easy walk, easy to pay," said Nancy and Brent Monroe.

Parking prices at the airport went up just a few months ago and currently the airport has 4 parking lots, with just over 600 spots, something airport officials say isn't enough to support the current demand.

Last year SLO County Airport reported a record breaking 746,764 passengers traveled through the airport.

"We have a very high volume of passengers parking here daily, so we always encourage passengers to use rideshare if possible for them," said Joe Goble, the SBP Public Information Specialist.

Something some travelers on Wednesday said they did.

"You can never really, like, guess what the parking situation is going to be like. I feel like it felt like a safer option," said Greyson Bramble, who took an Uber to the airport with his family.

Goble says the two new parking lots will be beneficial for those coming to the airport.

"This is an investment in future growth and sustainability here, at SBP," said Goble.

He adds that each lot will have anywhere from 50 to 60 spots each something passengers say might make them more likely to drive themselves to the airport.

"I think that's a good idea," said Hancock.

"Maybe next year we'll take a car. Sounds like a better option," said Bramble.

The project is expected to cost an estimated $960,000 which will be paid for out of the county airport enterprise funds.

Goble says work is expected to begin on the parking lots in June of 2026.