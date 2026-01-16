New parking structure in downtown San Luis Obispo set to open in March

San Luis Obispo's newest parking structure will soon be open.

The five-level, approximately $41 million Cultural Arts parking structure off Nipomo, Palm and Monterey streets will include more than 300 parking spaces, along with 41 electric vehicle chargers, 32 bike racks, solar panels and a rooftop event space.

Leonard Cohen owns nearby La Esquina Taqueria and is looking forward to more downtown parking.

He says work on the structure has caused a 10 percent dip in business due to road closures. Cohen also says business was impacted even more when metered parking prices increased downtown.

“I am looking very much forward to the parking garage opening, and I'm looking very forward to working with the City so that we can bring people here and we can jump up and down and let people know that they can come here and parking is free. That is my goal,” Cohen said.

Cohen plans to work with the city to provide parking validation for up to two hours of parking to make downtown dining more accessible and affordable.

