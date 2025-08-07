New poll shows most US adults are stressed by grocery prices

Nationally, a new poll done by AP-NORC found that on average, around 86% of us adults say the cost of groceries is a source of stress — a sentiment people here in San Luis Obispo shared.

"Every time I go in, it's a little higher," said Dan Bernedo, who was shopping at Trader Joe's.

"Everything is really expensive," said Benjamin Frimmer, who drives to SLO from Morro Bay to do his shopping.

Many of the people who spoke with KSBY say they do things to try to save money, too.

"Honestly, I eat a little less," said Frimmer. "You hear the truth. And I don't just store rents as much. Now I wonder why I like the excess. I don't hardly eat it anymore. It's just other ways to get protein that are less expensive."

"I work slowly. I come to Trader Joe's because, unfortunately, the groceries in Morro Bay are very expensive," said Frimmer. "Oh, it's actually a lot cheaper for me. Even if I wasn't working down here, I would still drive from Bay. Just to come here. Because you can probably save 50 to 100 bucks every time you go shopping. And it's only maybe like six months in gas, so it's kind of a no-brainer."