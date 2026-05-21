New sports complex coming to San Luis Obispo

A new nonprofit sports complex is coming to the Central Coast. Former A's pitcher Tim Kubinski co-founded the Klubhouse Sports Complex in San Luis Obispo.

The facility will aim to serve young athletes of all skill levels. Organizers say the space will support multi-sport athletes from any local team or club. The facility will feature a turf baseball infield and a soccer training area. Additionally, it will include wrestling mats and batting cages.

To help pay for the construction and equipment, the nonprofit is hosting a fundraiser. The event will take place on Saturday, May 30th, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at 820 Capitolio Way. It will feature live music, food, and auctions.