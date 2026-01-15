New thrift store opening in San Luis Obispo

A new mission-driven thrift store is opening its doors to the San Luis Obispo community on Friday, January 16 marking the end of a challenging journey that began with the closure of a former nonprofit shop.

The store will take over the spot left by Wilshire Hope Chest, which closed abruptly and filed for bankruptcy several months ago.

"This opening represents more than a new store," said store owner Spencer Somma. "It's about breathing life back into a space, overcoming challenges with integrity, and building something positive for the community."

Somma says the vision for SLO Thrift remained constant throughout the obstacles: creating a welcoming thrift store that serves the community while giving back meaningfully.

SLO Thrift will offer secondhand clothing, home goods and unique finds in a remodeled space.

The store will support the community through the SLO Thrift Foundation, which has selected Make-A-Wish Foundation as its 2026 funding recipient.