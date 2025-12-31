New Years Eve event organizers adapt to rain in the forecast

A rainy New Years Eve forecast is impacting celebrations across the Central Coast.

"All we can do is try to mitigate the risk of people getting wet when they are outside," Ryan Orr, the SLO Brew entertainment director, said.

This is SLO Brew's 7th annual New Years Eve event. While most of the event is indoors, Orr says they are working on a game plan to keep people dry as they wait to get in.

"We have about 30 umbrella's that we're going to put out there, so people can like, it'll be a tunnel of shelter for you," said Orr.

While this event won't see too much of an impact from the rain, over in Pismo Beach, a rooftop party at Cypress Beach House won’t be happening anymore.

"We did cancel the event and refund tickets," said Kendall Vandenberg, the restaurant manager at Cypress Beach House.

She says that doesn't mean you can't ring in the New Year with them.

"We're still going to have our DJ as well as a photo booth set up. The only difference is that we're going to be downstairs, and we're not including any food and drink or a ticket purchase," said Vandenberg.

Many events will go on rain or shine, like the Paso Robles New Years Eve Bonfire and Concert.

Organizers say the event will go on as scheduled, with the bonfire beginning at 7 p.m. at the Downtown City Park.

One community member said he and his family are prepared for the rain as they camp in Pismo Beach to ring in the new year.

"We'll just huddle in the RV and enjoy the evening," said Joe Reed, a Santa Margarita resident.