NICU families reunite at SLO Children’s Museum

Families from across San Luis Obispo County gathered at the San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum for the annual NICU reunion, celebrating newborns who “graduated” from Adventist Health Sierra Vista’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the only one in the county. The event offered children and families a chance to reconnect and reflect on their unique journeys.

NICU mother Marisol Cisneros shared,"Being in NICU, you see other parents. It's. We all went through something similar, different. And at the end, we see our kids. They are just little warriors. They've grown so big, I mean, we became a family,”

Dr. Steve Van Scoy, NICU medical director, added, "Honestly, this day is the best day of my professional life every year, because I get to see all of the hard work that we've all put into and how well these kids and the families are doing, and how happy they look and how they've just gone on with their lives. And that's what we want. We want to have kids come out of our next year just being regular kids. And this day just reinforces that."

Many of these children were born prematurely or faced serious health challenges, requiring specialized care in their most critical first weeks. The reunion celebrated their resilience and the support provided by the NICU team.