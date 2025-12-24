Night hiking in San Luis Obispo: Summiting Cerro San Luis after dark

In San Luis Obispo, the dark winter nights don’t mean an end to outdoor recreation, thanks to the city’s Winter Evening Access Program, which allows hikers to summit Cerro San Luis after the sun goes down.

On a recent December evening, KSBY News reporter Dylan Foreman hiked the popular trail with City of San Luis Obispo Natural Resources Manager Bob Hill and Parks and Recreation Director Greg Avakian:

Night hiking in San Luis Obispo

“We've been hiking and where we're standing right now, we can see six other city open space properties,” Hill pointed out. “Over here, Reservoir Canyon with the Santa Lucia Wilderness in the background, there's Terrace Hill, there's Righetti Hill, there's Islay Hill, there's the South Hills. Over here, we're looking at Laguna Lake Natural Reserve, and behind that, Irish Hills Natural Reserve.”

The city’s Winter Evening Access Program, or “night hike” program, as it’s often called, officially began in 2021 after a three-year pilot program.

“So we actually had three years of data suggesting that, hey, this would be something that would be valued and well-used by the community,” Hill said.

From November through March, the program expands public use hours at Cerro San Luis until 8:30 p.m. every night. Hikers must secure one of the 65 permits issued each day.

“The benefit of this program is we have this location that's medium-challenged, not a hard, advanced hike, but not a slow-rolling that you can do in your neighborhood, you know, and the views are amazing when we get up there for sure,” Avakian said.

For those who take part in the night hiking experience, it’s recommended that you bring a flashlight and extra batteries, and be aware of the wildlife that comes out after dark.

“From bobcats to small fox, some badgers in our open space, those are kind of the land animals that are, that would be out here right now,” Avakian said.

To reserve a night hiking permit, visit the City of San Luis Obispo’s Parks and Recreation website.