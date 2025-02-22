No. 4 Cal Poly Beach Volleyball begins season with annual intra-squad fundraiser

The 4th ranked Cal Poly Beach Volleyball program started this season competing against each other to help raise money for a local organization.

The program held its second-ever intra-squad scrimmage fundraiser at the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex to help fundraise for a local charity organization, Jack’s Helping Hand — which helps children battling cancer and other physical disabilities.

Redshirt junior and two-time All-American Ella Connor first came up with the idea last year and ended up raising around $2,000 with all the players having a chance to compete against each other. This year, both she and head coach Todd Rogers believe it was even bigger this year.

"I think it's something that we're just going to continue to do," Rogers said. "It's the right thing to do. It's helping Jack's Helping Hand which is super cool. It's near and dear to Ella's heart as well."

"There was a lot of support here that I thought we haven't always been shown," Connor said of the special night. "I thought that it was good that we were finally received."

The Mustangs are coming off a trip to the NCAA Championships where they reached the semifinals. They head to UCLA next Friday for their first tournament of the season. Their first home matches begin March 15 for the Mustang Roundup.

If you'd like to donate you can click here.