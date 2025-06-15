"No Kings Day" demonstrators in SLO voice concerns over ICE and military presence

With chants of “No Kings!” echoing through the streets, community members in San Luis Obispo joined thousands across the nation for what organizers are calling “No Kings Day,” a large-scale protest aimed at confronting what they see as rising authoritarianism, increased military activity, and aggressive immigration enforcement.

More than 1,800 coordinated demonstrations were held nationwide this week. The local gathering took place in front of the San Luis Obispo County courthouse, drawing concerned residents from throughout the Central Coast.

Charlene Rosales, a longtime SLO community member, stood with a hand-painted sign she made this morning.

“I’m very proud to be an American,” Rosales said. “But I’m really concerned about the direction that our country is going in, the current leadership. I just wanted to come out and voice those concerns but also state support for our troops, our men and servicewomen, who are valuable to us. But this is not a day to hold a military parade.”

Rosales, like others present, said her presence wasn’t about party politics, but about protecting democratic principles.

“I think this is really important for people to speak out no matter what their viewpoint is,” she added. “This is America, and this is what we get to do and it’s a great privilege.”

The protest follows recent reports of immigration enforcement operations in nearby Santa Maria, where dozens of farmworkers were allegedly detained during an early-morning raid in the fields.

While ICE has not officially confirmed involvement in those specific operations, the actions have raised alarms across the Central Coast, especially among immigrant communities.

Though Rosales emphasized she supports law enforcement and the rule of law, she believes the way these policies are being executed is causing more harm than good.

“I’m pro making sure that our laws are followed,” she said. “But I think there’s just better ways of doing it and more humanitarian.”

Geri Lachance, another San Luis Obispo resident who participated in the demonstration, said the enforcement tactics, along with the rhetoric surrounding immigration, are deeply troubling.

“It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” Lachance said. “It just seems that we’re moving toward where it’s independent rogue actions, and human decency is just being eliminated.”

According to a recent article from the San Francisco Chronicle, California has seen a dramatic increase in immigration-related arrests this year, with more than 23,000 arrests recorded in May alone.

Nationally, ICE is now detaining over 51,000 individuals, the highest total since 2019 with over 43% of detainees having no criminal record.

The issue reached a boiling point after former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social:

“Anyone who assaults or attacks an ICE or Border Agent will do hard time in jail. Those who are here illegally should either self-deport using the CBP Home App or ICE will find you and remove you. Saving America is not negotiable!”

Aidan Wells, an environmental scientist based in the region, said he attended the protest because remaining silent no longer felt like an option.

“There’s been a lot going on in our country, and I thought it was my duty as an American to be out here to represent American ideals and speak out,” Wells said. “There’s over 1,800 protests happening across the nation right now. I’m very thankful that one of them is happening in San Luis Obispo.”

Wells pointed out that the issues being raised aren’t isolated to big cities or distant border towns.

“Just a couple days ago, we had ICE raids in Santa Maria, just down the highway from us,” he said. “So the issues that we’re facing are happening nationwide and it’s important to have a voice that’s nationwide.”

Wells also called attention to the military presence seen in Los Angeles over the past several weeks, including the deployment of troops following immigration crackdowns.

“I think bringing in the military into California is illegal and unjust and should not be happening,” Wells said. “I’m glad that Governor Gavin Newsom is speaking out for us. The court ruling the other morning to get them out of here was correct, and hopefully the appeals courts that got the case paused agree that they should get out of California.”

Among the most emotional perspectives at the protest came from Rolando Sandoval, a Marine Corps veteran who said he’s disturbed by the direction the country is taking. Sandoval made it clear that even for veterans, especially those who swore to uphold the Constitution, what’s happening now crosses a line.

“As you can see, I’m a veteran—ex-Marine,” he said. “And yeah, if they told me to do that, I’d have to do my job. But it’s you know, it's Trump who's telling them do this, that I’m sure they don’t even feel right doing it. I mean, it’s gotta stop.”

Though the crowd in San Luis Obispo was relatively small compared to some major cities, attendees insisted their voices matter just as much.

“We’re a nice little community in Central California,” Sandoval said, “but we gotta make our voices known, too. I love living here. This is a great community. But we have to make our voices known.”

Despite multiple requests for comment, no Republican Party representatives from San Luis Obispo County or affiliated organizations were available to respond or made themselves available to comment on the demonstration or the claims raised by protesters.