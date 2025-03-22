Non-profit kicks off spring with two-day parking lot sale

The first weekend of spring is bringing several community yard sales to the Central Coast, including one in San Luis Obispo.

Non-profit organization Achievement House is putting on a two-day parking lot sale to pawn off clothes, furniture, plants, and appliances.

Shoppers at the sale on Friday morning told KSBY that they are happy to help the community and the environment by buying second-hand.

"[We're] trying to reduce, like, fast fashion. I know it's a really big problem, especially environmentally. And so, reusing all these clothes is definitely helpful for our Earth," Brendan Toy, a Cal Poly student shopping at the sale, said.

"Shopping local, like Achievement House, for example, is great because it supports your local communities and local businesses. And I think that you can kind of, you know, hit two birds with one stone— you can help the environment and help your local community," Cal Poly student Philip Zinnkann added.

If you want to peruse the sale, you can stop by the parking lot behind Cuesta College on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.