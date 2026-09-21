Oak tree will stay as SLO REP sets October groundbreaking for new downtown venue

San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre will break ground next month on its new downtown theatre at Monterey and Nipomo streets, the organization announced Monday, capping off a string of major milestones that also includes a $1.5 million donation and a decision to preserve a large oak tree that had been at the center of a removal controversy.

The SLO REP Board of Directors voted last week to keep the oak tree on site rather than remove or relocate it, reversing course after arborists provided updated information about the tree's health and root system.

"Good science means changing your mind when the facts change, and both the City and SLO REP deserve real credit for doing exactly that," tree biologist Matt Ritter said. "No preservation effort comes with guarantees, but I like this tree's odds. Here's hoping it outlasts SLO REP's 99-year lease."

Earlier this year, the tree was considered a casualty of construction after reports suggested it would not survive the building process.

Efforts began this summer to save the tree and possibly relocate it to Mission Plaza.

The tree survived root pruning last month, which also revealed its essential root system is smaller than previously thought and will not be impacted by the new theatre.

"This summer, we came together with SLO REP and a team of expert volunteers to try and save the large oak tree there, which was slated for removal," said Bob Hill, sustainability and natural resources official for the City of San Luis Obispo. "The work we've done so far has revealed new information about the root system, our efforts have given the tree its best chance of survival, and the tree has responded well. We are delighted that it appears the circumstances and conditions are right for keeping the tree where it stands today."

Keeping the tree in place restores the original plan to feature it in the new theatre's outdoor plaza.

Pam Nichter, president of the SLO REP Board of Directors, acknowledged the decision carries a financial cost.

"Our original design always imagined this tree as part of the plaza," Nichter said. "Now the experts tell us the tree has a real chance of surviving construction, so there was only one decision to make. Although leaving the tree in place adds an estimated $250,000 to our construction costs, we know our donors and community partners will be right there with us to help us make the budget work."

On the fundraising front, philanthropist Joan Gellert Sargen pledged an additional $1.5 million to SLO REP's "A New Stage" capital campaign, pushing the total past $23.8 million.

The new venue will feature a 215-seat mainstage theatre and a flexible 100-seat black box theatre. While SLO REP currently attracts nearly 20,000 patrons annually to its home at Morro and Palm streets, Harris projects attendance will reach 50,000 a year in the new facility, which is expected to be completed in spring 2028.

"Our vision is to become a nationally recognized regional theatre, positioning SLO REP as a vital cultural and economic driver for the Central Coast," Harris said.