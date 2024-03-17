Watch Now
Olympian throws out ceremonial first pitch to kick off fast-pitch softball season

Sierra Hyland, Olympian and Cal Poly alum, threw out the ceremonial first pitch on the opening day of the 2024 fast-pitch spring softball recreational season.
Posted at 7:37 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 22:37:40-04

Over 150 young athletes kicked off the 2024 fast-pitch spring softball recreational season at Laguna Middle School Saturday.

Opening day included seven games across all age divisions with teams from San Luis Obispo and nearby communities participating.

The kick-off also featured Olympian and Cal Poly Alum Sierra Hyland, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Hyland told KSBY she loves seeing the softball community grow.

"It's an awesome feeling," Hyland said. "I wasn't expecting this many teams. It's awesome to see the sport that I love grow in any way possible."

Hyland played for the Mexican softball team at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics where they placed fourth.

