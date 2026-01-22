One year of AlertSLO: Boil water notices, fire alerts, and a call for more participation

It’s been one year since San Luis Obispo County launched AlertSLO, a mass notification system designed to keep residents informed during emergencies. County officials say the system has already been put to the test, though participation remains lower than expected.

Emergency Services Coordinator Anita Konopa says AlertSLO has been used for situations ranging from boil water notices to wildfires.

“We’ve used it for boil water notices, the Madre and Gifford fires, even a tsunami warning,” Konopa said.

So far, about 10,000 people have registered for AlertSLO, well short of the county’s original goal of 25,000 sign‑ups in the first year. In contrast, Reverse911, a long‑running system operated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, reaches about 116,000 residents and has been in place for 15 years.

Konopa encourages residents to sign up for both services.

“We encourage the public to sign up for both to get the complete picture during emergencies,” she said.

When asked on the street in San Luis Obispo, several residents said they had never heard of AlertSLO, though they were familiar with Reverse911.

Despite that, City of San Luis Obispo Emergency Manager Joe Little says AlertSLO has already proven valuable.

“Residents were able to see what was happening, leave in time, and make evacuation plans. That was incredibly helpful,” Konopa said.

According to Little, there are a few reasons why AlertSLO’s growth has been slower than expected:



Many residents assume they’re already enrolled because they use other systems

Older residents may face technology challenges

Younger residents may not be receiving information about the program

Language barriers can make outreach to immigrant communities difficult

Little says signing up is quick and easy.

“When folks tell me it’s too hard, I’ll take their phone and sign them up. It’s basically a two‑step process,” he said.

Konopa says the highest participation so far has been in the City of San Luis Obispo and the North Coast. Southern parts of the county and areas north of the Cuesta Grade still have low sign‑up numbers.

The system’s biggest use to date came last April, when AlertSLO sent out a boil water notice to the Five Cities area.

“Most people have a smartphone. It can get texts, emails, and urgent alerts. We can push out whatever message we think you need to know,” Konopa said.

Residents can sign up for AlertSLO and Reverse911 here.