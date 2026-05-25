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Online auction benefits Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum

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Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum
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The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum in San Luis Obispo is holding an online fundraising auction in honor of Memorial Day.

The auction includes more than 30 items and experiences ranging in value from $50 to $3,000, including wine and winery tours, golf packages, hunting trips, artwork, jewelry, and more, donated by local businesses, artists, and community members.

All of the money raised will support museum operations, educational programming, preservation efforts, exhibits, and community outreach.

The mission of the nonprofit Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum is "to honor and remember Central Coast veterans, preserve local military history, maintain museum exhibits, and keep veteran stories alive for future generations."

Bidding is open now through May 30, 2026. Click here to view and bid on the auction items.

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