Operation Holiday Cheer brings festive motorcade to Central Coast hospitals

The work of doctors, nurses and emergency responders doesn't stop during the holidays. That's why several local police departments joined together for the fifth annual Operation Holiday Cheer on Thursday.

Officers drove a festive motorcade by six local hospitals in an effort to honor the sacrifices of healthcare workers during the holidays.

"We can't do what we do without them. They can't do, you know, what they're doing without us, so it's great to have those good relationships. Those relationships allow us to interact on a personal level, get through those horrific and tragic events, and come out the other side of it all the better," said Chief Dave Culver, Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Thursday's events were part of a statewide effort to celebrate medical professionals at more than 40 hospitals in Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara counties.

On the Central Coast, the law enforcement motorcade visited Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton, Atascadero State Hospital, Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo, French Hospital in San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, and Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

