Oral history project highlights Arab American stories

The Peace Academy of Sciences and Our Roots partnered with the City of San Luis Obispo to launch a community-led oral history project at Cal Poly’s Kennedy Library on Saturday, Jan. 24. The project highlighted fourteen narratives, showcasing the diverse experiences of Arab Americans in San Luis Obispo.

The event featured a special installation with photographs, interview excerpts, and personal artifacts, along with Middle Eastern appetizers and more. In the final hour, participants joined a roundtable discussion about the project with representatives from several ethnic communities.

