Overnight closures set for Prado Road on-ramp in San Luis Obispo

Overnight closures on the Prado Road on-ramp will begin Sunday, September 13, as the city of San Luis Obispo begins early-stage work for the Prado Road Interchange Project.

From Sunday, September 13, through Friday, September 25, overnight ramp closures will take place at the Highway 101 northbound Prado Road on-ramp between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Shoulder closures will also take place along the US 101 southbound lanes.

Drivers will be directed to take a detour and exit at the next off-ramp at Madonna Road. Travelers are advised to prepare for delays of up to 5 minutes.

During the closures, crews will conduct geotechnical drilling for the design of the Prado Road Interchange, which will eventually connect Prado Road with Madonna Road via an overpass.

For more information on the Prado Road Interchange Project, click here.