Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Overnight Lane Closures Begin for Highway 1 Storm Drain Repairs

HWY 1.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
HWY 1.png
Posted

A project to repair and replace storm drain culverts at the intersection of Highway 1 begins on Sunday, October 19. Northbound Santa Rosa Street will have overnight lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., now through Friday morning. Westbound Foothill Boulevard will also experience lane closures each night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers should expect minor delays. Work is scheduled to finish by mid-November, weather permitting. The $932,000 project is being managed by Lamussu Utility Services from Loomis, California.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community