Overnight Lane Closures Begin for Highway 1 Storm Drain Repairs

A project to repair and replace storm drain culverts at the intersection of Highway 1 begins on Sunday, October 19. Northbound Santa Rosa Street will have overnight lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., now through Friday morning. Westbound Foothill Boulevard will also experience lane closures each night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers should expect minor delays. Work is scheduled to finish by mid-November, weather permitting. The $932,000 project is being managed by Lamussu Utility Services from Loomis, California.