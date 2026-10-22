Overnight roadwork planned at Highway 1, Highland Drive in San Luis Obispo

Overnight roadwork is scheduled to begin Monday at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highland Drive near Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

PG&E will relocate an electrical utility pole at the intersection Monday night, Oct. 26.

The intersection will be placed on emergency flash mode from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Minor delays are expected.

The work is a precursor to the upcoming Highland Improvement Project, which is expected to begin construction in late December, weather permitting.

Officials are reminding drivers to slow down and use caution in work zones.