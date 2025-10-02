Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Palm Theatre holds second annual "Haunting Party"

palm theatre .jpg
KSBY News
palm theatre .jpg
Posted
and last updated

The San Luis Obispo Film Center held its second annual "Haunting Party" at the Palm Theatre in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

The event featured a range of activities, like a wine pull, giveaways, food, and live music from local horror fans, the Ghost/Monster Duo. Participants were also given the opportunity to dress up in their Halloween costumes for a chance to win the grand prize in the costume contest.

Additionally, the Palm Theater will play a variety of Halloween-themed films like The Mummy, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Bride of Frankenstein, Scream, and more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community