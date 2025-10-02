Palm Theatre holds second annual "Haunting Party"

The San Luis Obispo Film Center held its second annual "Haunting Party" at the Palm Theatre in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

The event featured a range of activities, like a wine pull, giveaways, food, and live music from local horror fans, the Ghost/Monster Duo. Participants were also given the opportunity to dress up in their Halloween costumes for a chance to win the grand prize in the costume contest.

Additionally, the Palm Theater will play a variety of Halloween-themed films like The Mummy, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Bride of Frankenstein, Scream, and more.