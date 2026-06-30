Palm Theatre adds local beer and wine to new summer menu

The Palm Theatre, will begin serving locally sourced beer and wine beginning in July, expanding its concession offerings ahead of the busy summer movie season.

The new menu will feature beer and wine from Central Coast brands. Members of the theater's year-round "Palmies" membership program will receive a $1 discount on beer and wine purchases throughout July.

The addition comes as the nonprofit theater continues to expand its food and beverage options, which already include products from local businesses such as Paso Cookie Co., Secrets of the Garden Teas and Spearhead Coffee.

"The last two years, we have been enhancing our offerings for our customers, and beer and wine have been a major request of our patrons for quite some time, and we're excited about this new addition," Executive Director Skye McLennan said in a statement. "It's been a pleasure to make our space a wonderful home for cinema and exploration."

The theater's July lineup includes a mix of current and classic films that the Palm Theater hopes will bring the community to enjoy their new offerings at the concession stand.

Palm Theatre / SLO Film Center

Alongside their regular screenings, the SLO Film Center will host various community partnerships and special events throughout the month.

Those include music documentaries presented with Festival Mozaic, films from The Popcorn List highlighting first-time directors, and a screening of Sorry to Bother You for National Art House Theater Day on July 30.

The theater will also bring back its "Crafternoons" series, allowing guests to work on crafts while watching a screening of Barbie.

Palm Theatre / SLO Film Center

Filmmakers can participate in the theater's annual Reel Challenge beginning July 10.

The 48-hour competition gives participants two days to write, film and edit a short movie before completed projects are screened at the Palm Theatre on July 19.