Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo offers free movie, popcorn and soda

In solidarity with today's nationwide shutdown and ICE strike Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo will be offering people a free movie, popcorn and drink on Friday night.

On the theater's Instagram page they posted on Friday that they believe deeply in the transformative power of film and as a non-profit theater they think it's important to support their community and staff by offering a place where people can gather to reflect and connect.

According to their post Palm Theatre will offer free admission to their 7 p.m. movie screenings on Friday, January 30 as well as provide free popcorn and a soda to all guests.