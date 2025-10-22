Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo wins national grant

The Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo has been awarded a Science on Screen grant as part of a national initiative led by Coolidge Corner Theatre and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

The 2025–26 program awarded $250,000 in total to 41 independent cinemas, museums, and community groups across the U.S., with the SLO Film Center among nine first-time recipients.

Each organization receives up to $9,000 to host at least three unique film events that pair screenings with expert-led discussions on science, technology, and medicine.

"We're so excited about this opportunity as it speaks to our belief that film can be used as an important medium and tool to engage in thought-provoking and important discussions," said Skye McLennan, Executive Director of the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival and SLO Film Center- Palm Theatre.

Upcoming local screenings will include themes ranging from sand dunes to carnivorous plants, featuring local scientists and professors.

Launched nationally in 2011, the Science on Screen program has reached audiences in 45 states, with more than 1,600 events hosted to date.