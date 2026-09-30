Paso Robles man arrested in connection with SLO hit-and-run

A Paso Robles man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run in San Luis Obispo over the weekend.

San Luis Obispo police say they responded to the parking lot of Conserv Fuel on Santa Rosa Street at around 3 p.m. Saturday to reports of a 62-year-old woman being hit by a car.

Police said the driver reportedly left the scene.

California Highway Patrol officers reportedly spotted the suspected driver heading northbound on Highway 101. Police say Joseph Perez, 36, was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run, a probation violation, and driving on a suspended license. Jail logs showed he remained in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Drugs or alcohol were determined not to have been a contributing factor in the collision, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries that were said to not be life-threatening.