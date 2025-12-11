Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Paso Robles VFW announces 2026 annual Buzz Marathon at Camp Roberts

The Paso Robles Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post is gearing up to host the Annual Buzz Marathon on Saturday, March 21, 2026, continuing a community tradition that attracts runners from across the region and the nation.

The event is also a Boston Marathon qualifier, adding to its reputation as a premier competitive race on the Central Coast.

Gates at Camp Roberts will open at 6 a.m., with the race officially starting at 7 a.m.

Participants will receive detailed access instructions for entering the base’s main gate upon registration.

Registration for the 2026 Buzz Marathon is now open with multiple race categories for runners of all ages and skill levels.

