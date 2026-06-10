Peace Run team brings global message of unity to San Luis Obispo

An international team of runners carrying a symbol of hope and harmony passed through San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, June 9 as part of the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run.

Organizers tell KSBY it is the world's largest peace torch relay.

Representing seven countries, the team is traveling across all 50 states during a four-month journey celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

Their mission is to inspire peace by encouraging people and communities to share their hopes and dreams for a more harmonious world.

On Tuesday, runners covered 93 miles from Santa Maria to Paso Robles along Route 1, passing the Peace Torch from person to person along the way.

The relay includes visits with schools, youth groups, and community organizations, offering local residents a chance to participate in the global message of unity.

The Peace Run, founded in 1987 by spiritual leader Sri Chinmoy, has connected millions of people across more than 150 countries.

Organizers say they have a commitment to friendship, understanding, and peace.