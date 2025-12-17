Pedestrian hit by car in San Luis Obispo; portion of Santa Rosa St. blocked off

Traffic along a portion of Santa Rosa Street in San Luis Obispo is being diverted Wednesday morning due to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

San Luis Obispo police say the call came in at around 6:15 a.m. for the area near Santa Rosa Park.

Police say the pedestrian is injured, but would not provide information on the extent of the injuries. They add that the driver remained on scene and is being cooperative with authorities.

The road is blocked off and traffic diverted while the investigation is underway.

It was not immediately known when the road would reopen.