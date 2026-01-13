PG&E and County of San Luis Obispo begin annual Early Warning siren tests

Beginning Tuesday, January 13, Pacific Gas & Electric, in coordination with the County of San Luis Obispo, will begin its annual maintenance of the county’s Early Warning System sirens.

Over the next few weeks crews will inspect and test each of the system’s 130 sirens individually to ensure they work if needed during an emergency.

Testing is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will continue through early next month.

In the coming days, work will be focused in and around San Luis Obispo city.

After each inspection, technicians will perform a brief “growl” test a short, low-volume sound that lasts only a few seconds.

Residents near a tested siren may hear that brief sound; no action is required.

If a siren continues to sound beyond the brief test, the public should immediately tune to a local radio or television station for emergency information and instructions.

During an actual emergency the sirens are sounded continuously for a full three minutes.

While the siren network was installed and is maintained as part of requirements tied to the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, officials stress the system may be used for any local emergency requiring public action.