PG&E commits $50 million to help customers pay overdue energy bills in 2026

Pacific Gas and Electric Company is dedicating $50 million this year to help customers struggling with overdue energy bills through expanded assistance programs.

The company is increasing benefits under its Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help program, known as REACH. PG&E officials say eligible customers facing disconnection can now receive up to $800 in bill credits, nearly triple the $300 maximum offered last year.

PG&E's Match My Payment program provides dollar-for-dollar matching of customer payments up to $1,000. Customers must pay at least $50 toward a past-due balance of $100 or more to qualify. Unlike REACH, this program doesn't require a disconnection notice.

Customers who receive REACH benefits are automatically prequalified for Match My Payment assistance, potentially receiving up to $1,800 in combined aid while funds remain available.

Both programs use federal income guidelines to determine eligibility. A family of four earning less than $128,600 annually may qualify for Match My Payment, which has higher income limits than REACH.

According to PG&E’s end-of-year data seen below, more than 3,000 customers on the Central Coast received more than $957,000 in assistance through both programs in 2025.

