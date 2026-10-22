PG&E pays San Luis Obispo County more than $8.3 million

On Wednesday San Luis Obispo County received more than $8.3 million from Pacific Gas and Electric Company as part of an agreement reached earlier this year.

The shareholder-funded money will support county services, San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Port San Luis Harbor District and other government agencies.

The payment is the first of two agreed to by PG&E, State Senator John Laird and San Luis Obispo County back in August.

PG&E is scheduled to make the second voluntary payment next year.