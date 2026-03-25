PG&E to host virtual town hall for Central Coast customers

Customers on the Central Coast will have an opportunity to hear directly from Pacific Gas and Electric Company leaders during a virtual town hall scheduled for Thursday evening.

The interactive event will take place March 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., giving customers a chance to learn about wildfire safety efforts, infrastructure upgrades, and ongoing projects designed to improve electric capacity and reliability across the region.

According to PG&E, local leaders including South Bay and Central Coast Regional Senior Manager Jeremy Howard will provide updates and answer questions from the community.

Customers will also be able to share feedback and get information about the utility’s latest billing structure and resources available during power outages.

The town hall is open to customers in several counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

Participants can join the event online through PG&E’s webinar page or by using a dial-in option. American Sign Language interpretation will be available, along with phone access for those unable to attend online.

Event Details:



Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Online: https://www.pge.com/en/outages-and-safety/safety/wildfire-preparedness-support/webinars-and-community-events.html?vnt=webinars

Dial-In: 1-888-843-9211

Conference ID: 5280005#

PG&E says additional information, including future event schedules and recordings of past town halls, is available on its website.