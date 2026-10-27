PG&E to host webinar on winter weather preparedness and energy bill savings

Pacific Gas and Electric Company is hosting an interactive webinar Wednesday, Oct. 28, aimed at helping customers prepare for winter weather and find ways to manage their energy bills.

The webinar will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and is open to all customers. PG&E representatives will share information about bill and energy savings resources available this winter, along with ways customers can prepare for winter weather impacts.

The utility will also provide updates on its wildfire safety efforts and discuss programs available to support customers with Access and Functional Needs.

Customers will have an opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback to PG&E leaders during the event.

The webinar can be accessed online through PG&E's webinar page. Customers can also participate by calling 1-800-369-2026 and entering conference ID 2128610#.