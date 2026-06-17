PG&E warns customers about new scam

Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials are warning customers about a new scam that they say has contributed to more than $211,000 in reported losses across its service area this year.

The latest scheme, known as the “barcode scam,” begins with scammers posing as PG&E representatives and threatening immediate service disconnection unless a payment is made.

Victims are then sent a barcode or QR code by text or email and instructed to take it to a local store to complete the payment.

According to PG&E, scammers continue to rely on fear and urgency to pressure customers into making quick decisions.

The utility company emphasizes that it will never demand payment through QR codes, barcodes, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, or money transfer services such as Zelle or Venmo.

On the Central Coast, nearly 150 scam incidents have been reported this year, including 61 in Monterey County, 67 in Santa Cruz County, 7 in San Benito County, 9 in Santa Barbara County, and 3 in San Luis Obispo County.

Cities reporting the highest number of incidents include Santa Maria, Salinas, Santa Cruz, and Watsonville.

PG&E advises customers to hang up on suspicious callers, avoid sharing financial information, and verify account details directly through PG&E’s official website or customer service line.

Customers who suspect fraud are encouraged to contact local law enforcement and report scams to PG&E.